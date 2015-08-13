U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
BEIJING China's foreign direct investment(FDI) in July increased 5.2 percent from a year earlier, state media quoted the commerce ministry as saying on Thursday.
In the first seven months of 2015, FDI grew 7.9 percent to 471.1 billion yuan or $76.6 billion, the official Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.
It did not provide a value figure for July.
WASHINGTON Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that there should not be any relaxation of regulations that have tightened oversight of Wall Street.