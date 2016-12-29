Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
BEIJING China will appropriately increase fiscal spending in 2017 and continue with policies to reduce taxes and fees, the finance ministry said on Thursday after a meeting to set next year's agenda.
"Make fiscal policy more proactive and effective, continue policies to reduce taxes and fees, appropriately expand fiscal spending, support the economy to operate within a reasonable range," finance minister Xiao Jie said.
Xiao also said China would strengthen local government debt management and continue with tax reform.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert Birsel)
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.