People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang attends a conference during the 2016 IIF G20 Conference at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING China's foreign exchange reserves are stable, the vice governor of the central bank Yi Gang said on Monday.

"They (FX reserves) are very stable. Our foreign exchange reserves are still the largest in the world," Yi told reporters.

China's foreign exchange reserves declined by $99.5 billion in January to $3.23 trillion after a record fall the previous month.

Reserves have shrunk by $762 billion since mid-2014, more than the gross domestic product of Switzerland.

A Reuters' poll showed that foreign exchange reserves likely fell for a fourth straight month in February, easing to $3.2 trillion. The data may be released early this week.

