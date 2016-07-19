BEIJING China's cabinet issued a statement on Tuesday to temporarily adjust some rules on free trade zones, replacing a government approval system that was required previously.

The government will temporarily adopt a registration system for certain activities, including establishment of foreign firms or joint ventures, and major mergers and acquisitions involving foreign companies, the cabinet said on its website (www.gov.cn).

China now has free trade zones in Shanghai and Tianjin municipalities, southern Guangdong province and southeastern Fujian province.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Eric Meijer)