Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
BEIJING A pilot free trade zone (FTZ) that opened this week in China should help deepen economic ties with Taiwan, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Wednesday.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited the FTZ in the southeastern province of Fujian, across the straits from the self-governed island of Taiwan which China regards as a renegade province, the day after it opened on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.
Another new pilot FTZ in the southern province of Guangdong should help integrate Hong Kong and Macau, while one in the city of Tianjin should help coordinate development in and around nearby Beijing, Vice Premier Wang Yang said at a government meeting, according to Xinhua.
The three new FTZs will copy the model of the Shanghai FTZ established in 2013 as a testing ground for looser rules governing currency conversions and foreign direct investment.
(Reporting by Adam Rose; editing by David Clarke)
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.