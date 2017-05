100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING Assets of China's sovereign wealth fund are not included in the country's foreign exchange reserves and do not impact China's reserves, China's FX regulator said on Wednesday.

China has ample FX reserves, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on its official microblog.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)