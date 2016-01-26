BEIJING Fundamentals that support sound long-term economic development in China remain unchanged, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said on Tuesday.

Wang's remarks came at the launch event for China's chairmanship of a group called "B20" , comprising a group of international business leaders that supports the G20 summit of world leaders which China will host this year.

The vice premier said China will continue to integrate its economy into the global one, and the Chinese economy will be a source of stability rather than risk.

He also said China will increase market access, while growth of its economy will be in a "reasonable range".

