FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
China's second-half GDP growth seen at around 6.7 percent: official think tank
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
Thailand
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 25, 2017 / 12:23 AM / a day ago

China's second-half GDP growth seen at around 6.7 percent: official think tank

1 Min Read

A labourer carries bars of steel at a construction site in Beijing, China July 20, 2017.Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's economy is likely to grow at an annual rate of around 6.7 percent in the second half of 2017, slowing slightly from the first half of the year, the State Information Center (SIC) said on Tuesday.

The State Information Center is an official think tank affiliated with the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planning agency.

It forecast full-year growth in the world's second largest economy of around 6.8 percent, it was reported as saying by the the state-owned China Securities Journal.

The SIC said the small decline would reflect a number of factors including a slowdown in export growth and a cooling of investment in the real estate market.

"The emerging service industry will maintain good growth momentum," said the SIC.

China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, slightly faster than expected, supported by a government infrastructure spending spree and a red-hot housing market.

Reporting by Engen Tham and Wang Jing; Editing by Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.