Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

SHANGHAI China achieved its main economic goals in 2015, Premier Li Keqiang said at a conference on Wednesday, adding that he is confident the country can overcome economic challenges.

The premier also said that China's 6.9 percent GDP growth in 2015 was "hard-won," and the country was impacted by the sluggish global economies last year.

He denied that China is to blame for increasing volatility in global markets.

Li called for more confidence on the world's second largest economy in the future.

China's full-year 2015 gross domestic products (GDP) growth slowed to 6.9 percent, its slowest rate in 25 years.

