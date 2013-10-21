U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
BEIJING China's economy has a solid foundation to sustain steady and healthy growth in the future, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state radio as saying.
Li said China must speed up reforms in all fronts to help unleash new growth drivers, following the cabinet's calls for great efforts in revamping the economy.
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the first-quarter earnings season and fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.