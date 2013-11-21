BEIJING China will be able to achieve the government's 7.5 percent economic growth target this year and keep consumer inflation around 3.5 percent, Premier Li Keqiang reiterated on Thursday.

China's economy has stabilized and improved since the second half of this year and the leadership will further deepen comprehensive reforms to maintain long-term sustainable growth, Li added in a speech to close the China-EU Business Summit on Thursday.

The world's second-largest economy grew at its quickest pace this year between July and September, underpinned by investment, though growth is expected to slow in coming months as the government embarks on a sweeping reform program to restructure the economy.

(Reporting By Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing)