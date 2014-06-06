Euro dips below $1.07 on French election run-in
LONDON The euro fell back on Friday, trading almost a cent off this week's highs as investors prepared for the first round on Sunday of a tight French presidential election race.
BEIJING China's economy still faces relatively big downward pressures, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.
"China's current economic operation is generally stable. The economic growth rate, urban employment and consumer prices are all stay within in reasonable range," Li said.
"But we also need to see there are concerns in the economy, which still faces relatively big downward pressures."
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie)
LONDON The euro fell back on Friday, trading almost a cent off this week's highs as investors prepared for the first round on Sunday of a tight French presidential election race.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales rose more than expected in March to the highest level in more than a decade as more homes came on the market and were quickly snapped up by consumers.