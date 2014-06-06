BEIJING China's economy still faces relatively big downward pressures, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

"China's current economic operation is generally stable. The economic growth rate, urban employment and consumer prices are all stay within in reasonable range," Li said.

"But we also need to see there are concerns in the economy, which still faces relatively big downward pressures."

