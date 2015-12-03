China's Premier Li Keqiang listens to the Chinese national anthem during a welcoming ceremony for Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China will keep supply and demand side fundamentals in balance to ensure economic growth, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by state radio on Thursday.

Beijing will offer assistance to small firms and corporate tax breaks to help support the supply side of the economy, and increase investment to aid the demand side, Li said in a meeting with economists, according to the broadcaster.

China continues to face economic challenges at home and abroad, Li was reported to say, adding that the country will maintain its program of reforms to ensure steady economic growth.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)