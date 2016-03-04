Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
BEIJING China's economy is facing greater difficulties and challenges in 2016 as the government forges ahead with structural reforms, state radio on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.
The government will keep economic growth within a "reasonable range" this year, Li said.
China's top economic planner has said the government would target economic growth of 6.5 percent to 7 percent this year, confirming a Reuters report, and sources said the money supply and inflation forecasts were in line with that target.
(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.