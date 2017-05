China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the opening ceremony of Boao Forum in Boao, Hainan Province, China, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING China will be able to keep its economic growth within a reasonable range, even as it faces difficulties and challenges, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.

China's overall debt levels remained under control and the government will be able to ward off systemic financial risks, Li said in a comment posted on the central government's website.

(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)