BEIJING More Chinese cities have rolled out measures to stimulate home buying, joining growing efforts nationwide to reduce inventories and support the slowing economy.

China's leaders have made reducing excess stock in the housing market a key task for in 2016 and more than 130 cities have already announced measures to support the housing market.

The northeastern city of Shenyang will allow young people who have graduated from universities and vocational schools within the last five years to buy homes with zero downpayments when using the housing provident fund to finance home purchases, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

The city would also cut this year's land supply by a half of last year's land availability and provide subsidies for bigger home purchases.

Hangzhou, the capital city of eastern Zhejiang province, would give migrant families local household permits, or hukou, to encourage them to buy homes in four counties, the local government website said on Monday.

China's housing market bottomed out in the second half of 2015 after cooling for more than a year, propped up by a barrage of government support measures, including a series of interest rate cuts and lower downpayment requirements.

While property prices in China's small cities are still falling, a strong rebound is under way in the biggest cities, including Shenzhen and Shanghai, which show signs of overheating and could stoke another bubble.

Underlining a growing distortion in China's housing market, authorities in big cities have announced measures to cool the market.

Shanghai last week issued new rules to increase the supply of medium- and small-sized apartments after the recent surge in home prices in the city.

