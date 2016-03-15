A security guard patrols along a river bank near a new residential compound in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Woo

China's Vice Housing Minister Lu Kehua speaks at a news conference, on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing, China, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China will launch a campaign to crack down on illegal property agency behavior this year, the vice minister of the country's Housing Ministry Lu Kehua said on Tuesday.

Lu told reporters at a news conference in Beijing on the sidelines of the annual parliament session that the government would strengthen oversight of property agencies abusing their positions as intermediaries in housing transactions.

At the same press conference, housing minister Chen Zhenggao said that price divergence in China's big and small cities poses a challenge for housing market policy controls.

(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)