100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING China will pre-emptively tweak its monetary policy when needed to keep growth in the world's second-largest economy stable, the country's cabinet said on Friday after a weekly meeting.

To shore-up growth in the economy, the government will further lower administrative costs for companies and increase the impact of reductions in the reserve requirement ratio for some banks, the government said in an online statement.

Monetary policy would also be kept prudent and authorities will ensure stable growth in credit supply, it said.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)