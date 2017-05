BEIJING China's economy faces significant downward pressure this year, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state radio as saying on Monday.

China is due to report on Tuesday its fourth-quarter gross domestic product data, which is expected to show growth cooling to 7.2 percent from a year ago, the weakest since the depths of the global crisis.

(Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)