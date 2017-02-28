Switch it up this year: Buy in May, till November stay
NEW YORK "Sell in May and go away" is perhaps the oldest saw on Wall Street, but it appears there's no shortage of U.S. mutual funds doing exactly that this year.
BEIJING China will strive to improve the quality and efficiency of the economy and deepen supply-side structural reforms this year, the official news agency Xinhua quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday.
China will stick to the basic tone of "seeking progress while maintaining stability" in 2017's economic work to ensure stable and healthy economic development, Chinese Xi told a meeting of the Central Leading Group on Finance and Economic Affairs.
China's key economic targets will be announced at the annual parliament meeting, which begins on March 5.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
NEW YORK "Sell in May and go away" is perhaps the oldest saw on Wall Street, but it appears there's no shortage of U.S. mutual funds doing exactly that this year.
SEOUL/BEIJING Bruised by anti-Korean sentiment in its biggest market and losing ground to local automakers, Hyundai Motor will open its first Chinese brand store, and may locally assemble its premium Genesis cars and accelerate the launch of a sport-utility vehicle (SUV), people familiar with the plans said.