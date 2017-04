BEIJING China's economic growth is within a reasonable range, President Xi Jinping was quoted by state news agency Xinhua as saying on Friday.

Weighed down by unsteady exports, a cooling housing market and slowing domestic demand and investment, China's economy is experiencing its worst downturn in at least six years this year.

Some economists expect annual growth to drop to a 24-year low of 7.4 percent.

