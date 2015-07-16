BEIJING China has the confidence and ability to deal with the risks and challenges faced by its economy and ensure stability of the market, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on Thursday.

Major economic indicators have picked up in the world's second-largest economy, Li said, according to a statement on the Chinese government's website.

He did not specifically mention China's stock market, which crashed last week.

"We have the conditions and the ability to properly deal with risks and challenges," Li told Jim, adding that China can "ensure stability expectations of the market and its stable and healthy development".

Li also said that China can promote its "economic growth in the long-run to a medium-to-high standard".

Li and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been silent about the recent dive in Chinese stocks.

Li's comments came a day after China said its economy grew an annual 7 percent in the second quarter, beating analysts' forecasts.

