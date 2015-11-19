BEIJING China's economy is moving in a reasonable range and will be kept running smoothly, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday, according to the country's official government website.

China will actively promote structural reforms and restructuring and strive to realize the economy's sustained, healthy long-term development, Li said.

The world's second-largest economy is on track this year to grow at its slowest pace in more than two decades. To counter that slowdown, China's government has unleashed a number of measures aimed at turning the market from one dominated by manufacturing and investment to one driven by consumption and services.

China would strive to create a favorable business environment, improve intellectual property protections and become the most attractive destination for investment, said Li, adding that he welcomed foreign companies to invest in China.

