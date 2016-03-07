S&P 500, Dow end session flat, tech boosts Nasdaq
NEW YORK The S&P 500 and the Dow ended Tuesday's session flat after mixed economic data and retail earnings, while the Nasdaq had another record close with help from technology stocks.
BEIJING China will try hard to find a balance between a stable yuan, monetary policy adjustments and capital flows when setting its macro policies, the statistics bureau said on Monday.
Expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and inclusion of the yuan in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights basket would add volatility to the yuan CNY=CFXS, it said.
China was seeing more cross-border capital flows with larger impacts on the balance of payments, the statistics bureau said in an online statement.
It noted that China would closely watch capital flows and Fed policy decisions.
(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Eric Meijer)
WASHINGTON Governments turned their attention to a possible new wave of cyber threats on Tuesday after the group that leaked U.S. hacking tools used to launch the global WannaCry "ransomware" attack warned it would release more malicious code.