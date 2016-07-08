Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolic in Belgrade, Serbia June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BEIJING China's economy is basically stable and operations are in line with expectations, President Xi Jinping said on Friday, according to the Xinhua news agency.

China will firmly push ahead with supply-side reform, and continue to implement prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, Xi said at a meeting on the economy.

Xi said that the transition from old to new economic growth engines will require a process, and that there are differentiated economic trends.

China will use economic policies to stabilize expectations, the president said.

