Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
BEIJING The current level of non-performing loans at Chinese banks is a manageable problem, but must not be allowed to get out of hand, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Tuesday.
There needs to be careful supervision of China's entire financial system, not just its big banks, David Lipton, first deputy managing director of the IMF said in Beijing.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
WASHINGTON Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
LONDON The euro surged in morning trade in Europe on Monday after German leader Angela Merkel pointed to a weak euro and extremely loose monetary policy as causes of Germany's large trade surplus.