An employee walks past columns of steel as she works at a steel production factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING China's industrial economy continues to face difficulties and challenges, with structural imbalances in the sector persisting, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

China's industrial companies face production and operating difficulties and there is still relatively high pressure on the industrial sector to stabilize growth, the ministry said in a statement accompanying a news conference.

(Reporting by Sue-lin Wong, Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)