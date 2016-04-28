Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
BEIJING China's industrial economy continues to face difficulties and challenges, with structural imbalances in the sector persisting, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.
China's industrial companies face production and operating difficulties and there is still relatively high pressure on the industrial sector to stabilize growth, the ministry said in a statement accompanying a news conference.
BEIJING Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.