BEIJING China will spend at least 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) on hydro and wind energy infrastructure between 2016 and 2020, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said in blueprint document for the two industries.

NEA said construction of new wind farms would provide about 300,000 new jobs by 2020. In addition, the country aims to have a market-based subsidy system for the wind industry.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Michael Martina; Editing by Mark Potter)