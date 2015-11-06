BEIJING Moving China from an investment-driven economy to one led by consumption is a painful and hard process, Premier Li Keqiang said in an editorial published in the official People's Daily newspaper on Friday.

China will continue to pursue effective investment, Li said, as conditions are currently in place to do so, including ample social funds and a relatively high aggregate savings rate, according to the paper. Li said plans are afoot to increase spending on infrastructure in the west of the country.

The Premier reiterated that China's economy needs to grow at 6.5 percent a year until 2020, in order to meet the government's target of doubling the nation's per capita GDP from the 2010 level.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)