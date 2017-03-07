SHANGHAI China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.

Interest rates on the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.95 percent for six-month loans and 3.1 percent for one-year loans, the sources said.

The amount of maturing MLF loans on Tuesday is 194 billion yuan ($28.11 billion), according to Reuters calculations based on the data from the central bank.

The MLF is a supplementary policy tool that the People's Bank of China uses to manage liquidity conditions and medium-term interest rates in the banking system and money markets.

