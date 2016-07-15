Stacks of rebar await delivery at Shanxi Zhongsheng Iron and Steel in Fenyang, Shanxi Province, China, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/John Ruwitch/File Photo

SHANGHAI China's crude steel output rose 1.7 percent to 69.47 million tonnes in June from a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Total production in the first half of this year fell 1.1 percent to 399.56 million tonnes from the same period last year, data showed.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch)