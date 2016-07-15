Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
SHANGHAI China's crude steel output rose 1.7 percent to 69.47 million tonnes in June from a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
Total production in the first half of this year fell 1.1 percent to 399.56 million tonnes from the same period last year, data showed.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch)
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.