BEIJING China has allowed the yuan to trade directly against the euro for the first time in its interbank currency market, a step that is likely to increase international usage of the yuan by lowering trading costs.

The deal should reduce currency costs, help to discover the exchange rate between the yuan and the euro, and promote trade and investment between China and Europe, the People's Bank of China said in an online statement on Monday.

The European Union was China's biggest trading partner in 2013, with $559 billion worth of goods exchanged between the two sides.

The Agricultural Bank of China, China's third-largest bank, said in a separate statement on Monday that it was a market maker for a direct trade between yuan and euros transacted by its Frankfurt branch and Deutsche Bank in London.

In theory, China already allows the yuan to be directly traded against the euro in its domestic financial market, alongside eight other currencies such as the Australian dollar and sterling.

But trades in reality are still priced off the dollar, leaving them more costly than a direct transaction.

The yuan has staged a stunning rise in recent years on the back of China's economic ascent.

It overtook the euro in October last year to become the second-most used currency in trade finance, according to global transaction services organization SWIFT.

HSBC expects the yuan to be one of the top three global trade currencies by 2015, and to be fully convertible within five years, though some market watchers think the challenges posed by China's current economic slowdown could delay such wide-reaching reforms.

(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)