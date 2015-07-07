SHANGHAI Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that China had the confidence and ability to deal with the risks and challenges faced by its economy, according to a statement on the central government's website.

Major economic indicators have stabilized and positive signs are emerging in the world's second-largest economy, Li said, adding that China's performance in the first half of the year had been reasonable.

No mention was made of China's stock market despite an extraordinary weekend of policy moves to stabilize shares. The stock market has slumped 30 percent since June.

China's top two leaders President Xi Jinping and Premier Li have both been silent about the recent dive in Chinese stocks.

Li's comments came on the same day that the country's statistics bureau said China's economy showed positive changes and economic growth was basically stable.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Ryan Woo)