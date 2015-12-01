Tech, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as a decline in energy and technology stocks erased some of the early gains following the Federal Reserve's upbeat comments about the economy.
SHANGHAI Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted more than expected in November, an official survey showed on Tuesday.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 49.6 in November, compared with the previous month's reading of 49.8 and below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a reading of 49.8.
LONDON/DUBAI OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers look likely to extend their agreement to limit supplies beyond its June expiry to help clear a glut, three OPEC delegates said on Thursday, downplaying the chance of additional steps such as a bigger cut.