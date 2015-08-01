A Mazda Cx-5 is seen in production inside the Changan Mazda factory in Nanjing, Jiangsu July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI Growth in China's vast manufacturing sector stalled in July, missing market expectations for slight growth, an official survey showed on Saturday.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50 in July, down from the previous month's 50.2.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 50.2.

