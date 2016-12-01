BEIJING Growth in China's services sector accelerated in November at a faster pace than in the previous month, an official survey showed on Thursday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 54.7 in November, compared with the previous month's reading of 54.0 and well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China is counting on growth in services to offset persistent weakness in exports that is dragging on the world's second-largest economy.

The economy expanded at a steady 6.7 percent in the third quarter and looks set to hit Beijing's full-year target, fueled by stronger government spending, record bank lending and a red-hot property market that are adding to its growing pile of debt.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)