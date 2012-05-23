China's Vice Premier Li Keqiang attends a meeting with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SHANGHAI China will stick to active fiscal and prudent monetary policies in a bid to sustain relatively fast economic growth, Vice Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by the official China Securities Journal on Wednesday.

China will create jobs, build affordable housing, conduct medical reforms and improve the social safety net in order to boost consumption, which has much room to grow, the newspaper said.

The government will also support growth of micro- and small-sized private enterprises and create a level playing field for them, the article said.

China has started to use active fiscal policies and fine-tuned monetary policies to bolster economic growth, which has eased amid slower investment and exports.

The newspaper reported on Tuesday that Beijing would fast track its approval of infrastructure investments to combat slowing growth and a sluggish property sector.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)