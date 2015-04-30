China's Politburo Standing Committee members President Xi Jinping (L-R in the first row), Premier Li Keqiang, Liu Yunshan and Zhang Gaoli sing the Chinese national anthem at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great... REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China will continue to reform its state-owned companies, state news agency quoted the country's elite Politburo as saying on Thursday after a scheduled meeting.

The Politburo is a top decision-making body of China's ruling Communist Party and wields control over policies in the world's second-largest economy.

Chinese state firms are often criticized by experts as being inefficient.

