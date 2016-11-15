China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the meeting of heads of government Central and Eastern European countries and China in Riga, Latvia, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BEIJING China's premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that he is confident the country can "accomplish major development tasks relatively well" in 2016, according to the state radio.

Li said China's economy is stabilizing as many indicators performed better than expected, strengthening the confidence in China's development path.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Richard Borsuk)