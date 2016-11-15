Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
BEIJING China's premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that he is confident the country can "accomplish major development tasks relatively well" in 2016, according to the state radio.
Li said China's economy is stabilizing as many indicators performed better than expected, strengthening the confidence in China's development path.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .