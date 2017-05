Chinese Premier Li Keqiang waves as he leaves the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

BEIJING The global economic environment will become tougher this year than in 2015, which would have greater impact on China, Premier Li Keqiang said.

The premier, in remarks published on Tuesday after a special meeting, said this year would be a critical period for China's industrial upgrading and transformation.

(Reporting By China monitoring team and Xiaoyi Shao)