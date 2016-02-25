Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

BEIJING China has ample tools to support its economy and will use proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

Li made the comments to World Bank President Jim Yong Kim at a meeting in Beijing, state television said. The economy is operating within a reasonable range, he added.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)