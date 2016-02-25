Wall Street ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which gained after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
BEIJING China has ample tools to support its economy and will use proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
Li made the comments to World Bank President Jim Yong Kim at a meeting in Beijing, state television said. The economy is operating within a reasonable range, he added.
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich. Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.