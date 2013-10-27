A worker walks among gas storage tanks at the construction of Beijing Jingxi Gas-fired Thermal Power Co Ltd, which will be used to replace the old coal-fired power plants in Beijing, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI Profits earned by Chinese industrial firms rose 18.4 percent to 558.9 billion yuan ($91.9 billion) in September from a year earlier, slower than the annual growth of 24.2 percent in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

For the first nine months of 2013, industrial profits totaled 4.05 trillion yuan, up 13.5 percent from the same period a year earlier, the bureau said on its website. (www.stats.gov.cn)

($1 = 6.0840 Chinese yuan)

