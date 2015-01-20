U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
BEIJING China's cooling housing sector has shown some positive signs in activity on the back of policy support, the Chinese statistics bureau said on Tuesday.
Plagued by falling prices and a large inventory of unsold homes, China's property market suffered a slump last year to become one of the main drags on the Chinese economy.
Data released on Tuesday showed China's property investment growth cooled to 10.5 percent in 2014 from a year earlier, as revenues from housing fell 6.3 percent.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.