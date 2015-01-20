BEIJING China's cooling housing sector has shown some positive signs in activity on the back of policy support, the Chinese statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Plagued by falling prices and a large inventory of unsold homes, China's property market suffered a slump last year to become one of the main drags on the Chinese economy.

Data released on Tuesday showed China's property investment growth cooled to 10.5 percent in 2014 from a year earlier, as revenues from housing fell 6.3 percent.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)