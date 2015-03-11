A woman walks past trees reflected on a lake in front of a construction site of a residential compound on a hazy day in Wuhan, Hubei province March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG China's property sales in the first two months of 2015 dropped by the most in three years amid a glut of housing supply, and real estate investment growth eased. Sales revenue dropped 15.8 percent in the two-month period versus January-February last year, the worst drop since the 2012 fall of 20.9 percent. The January-February figures are combined to smooth out the effect of Lunar New Year holidays.

The property sector accounts for some 15 percent of China's economic output, with weak property sales highlighting the risks faced even to achieve the government's reduced 7 percent growth target.

"GDP growth of 7 percent means investment activities will drop," Soho China (0410.HK) Chief Executive Officer Zhang Xin told a conference last week. "This year will be tougher than 2014."

Property investment growth slipped to 10.4 percent in the Jan-Feb period, from 10.5 percent for full-year 2014, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Chinese home prices fell again in February from January but the pace of declines slowed in a sign that the market may be starting to bottom out, two private surveys showed as Beijing steps up stimulus to support the faltering economy.

Shanghai-based developer CIFI Holdings (0884.HK) took a positive view on Tuesday, saying it sees a better second half this year, and plans to raise prices by 10 to 15 percent.

Still, the real estate downturn remains a key risk for China, with weakness expected to persist through at least the first half of the year, crimping demand in 40 related economic sectors ranging from steel to cement to furniture.

Newly-started property construction recorded the biggest decline since May, down 17.7 percent compared to an annual drop of 10.7 percent last year, showing developers have slowed their rate of expansion, given the gloomy outlook.

China's central bank cut interest rates in late February, for the second time in three months, as Beijing grapples to sustain an economy weighed down by the cooling property market, high debt levels and excess factory capacity.

The rate cut should boost property sales and help stabilize house prices, but a strong recovery in the sector is unlikely soon, market watchers said.

"There's still an excess supply in the market; it'll take at least a year to correct," said Nomura chief China economist Zhao Yang.

