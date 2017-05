Apartment blocks are pictured next to a construction site on a hazy day in Wuqing district of Tianjin, China, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China will step up protection of property rights and mixed ownership reform is a key breakthrough for state-owned enterprise reforms, the Central Economic Work Conference said, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency on Friday.

The country's top leaders started the annual conference to map out economic and reform plans on Wednesday. The conference is keenly watched by investors for clues on policy priorities and economic targets for the year ahead.

