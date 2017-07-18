FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
China needs long-term measures to keep property markets in check: Xinhua
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
U.S.
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 18, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 17 hours ago

China needs long-term measures to keep property markets in check: Xinhua

1 Min Read

Hot air balloons fly over residential buildings in Wuqing District of Tianjin, China July 11, 2017.Stringer

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China needs to come up with long-term measures to keep its overheated property markets in check, the official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary on Tuesday after signs of slowdown in home prices in big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Home prices in the capital city of Beijing fell for the first time in more than two years in June, while prices in Shanghai declined further and Shenzhen stalled, pointing to significant cooling in China's biggest real estate markets, official data showed.

Government measures to curb demand since September have taken effect and it is time to take action on the supply side towards structural reform of property markets, Xinhua said.

Measures such as adding rented house supply and making laws for home leasing are encouraged, Xinhua said in the commentary.

Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.