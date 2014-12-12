Euro dips below $1.07 on French election run-in
LONDON The euro fell back on Friday, trading almost a cent off this week's highs as investors prepared for the first round on Sunday of a tight French presidential election race.
BEIJING China's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday that it will improve the way it monitors cross-border capital flows, while deepening reforms on capital account management.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) also said it will take steps to balance trade and investment to help rein in financial risks.
LONDON Oil held near $53 a barrel on Friday, but was on course for its biggest weekly drop in a month due to doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to an oversupplied market.