BEIJING China's trade deficit in services narrowed to $19.1 billion in May from $20.3 billion in April, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

May's deficit was largely due to a $16.5 billion gap in spending between Chinese who spent more abroad than foreign tourists in China, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

China had a $48.1 billion surplus on trade of goods in May, data from the online statement showed.

The value of China's services trade is expected to grow rapidly and exceed $750 billion in 2016, the commerce ministry said last month.

