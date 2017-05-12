BEIJING China's outstanding total social financing was 164.2 trillion yuan ($23.8 trillion) at the end of April, up 12.8 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales. It can also hint at trends in China's vast shadow banking sector.

China's foreign exchange deposits were at $777.5 billion at the end of April, compared with $772.2 billion a month earlier, the central bank added.

