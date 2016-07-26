SHANGHAI China's government-run enterprises will work to rid themselves of some costly "social functions" like heating, water and power supplies by 2018, the state asset regulator said on Monday, part of broader efforts to rejuvenate its lumbering state sector.

Beijing has vowed to make its state firms stronger and more competitive, and said in a reform plan published last year that it would create "multi-channel funding" and "appropriate cost-sharing mechanisms" to help them relinquish their costly social burdens.

Most of China's giant state firms were hived off from government departments and many have retained the government's original social and administrative responsibilities, providing not only heat and power to local communities, but also schools, retirement homes, police services and pensions.

Xiao Yaqing, chairman of the State-Owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), said removing "social functions" and "resolving the historical problems of state-owned enterprises" was an important part of China's overall reforms of the state sector, according to a notice posted on SASAC's website.

He said new policies aimed at reforming the role of SOEs in health, education and even firefighting would be released at the end of this year.

According to a delegate at this year's full-session of parliament in March, China's central government-administered enterprises spent 850 billion yuan ($127.28 billion) a year on schools, pensions and other "social functions", with local government-run firms paying even more.

State companies have long been urging the government to speed up efforts to free them from their social responsibilities, especially in sectors like coal, which is already struggling with an economic downturn, falling prices and a bloated workforce.

The Longmay Group in Heilongjiang, which is laying off thousands of workers as a result of dwindling coal demand, has an annual bill of 300 million yuan and was responsible for the pensions of 180,000 retirees and the upkeep of 42 hospitals and 130 schools in the region.

China has been talking about removing "social functions" from SOEs for decades, but it has struggled to push through reforms, with giant state firms often the only source of social support and political authority in some remote and impoverished regions.

Data this year have suggested the world's second-largest economy has become more reliant on government spending and the state sector for growth as private investment cools, raising questions about whether the government will proceed with SOE reforms.

Profits at China's state-owned firms fell 8.5 percent in the first six months of 2016 from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

State firms' total liabilities rose 17.8 percent on year to 83.55 trillion yuan at the end of June.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)